Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $48.05. 1,218,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,710. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

