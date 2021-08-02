Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90-5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $48.05. 1,218,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.