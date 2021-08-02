Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.05. 1,219,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,510. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

