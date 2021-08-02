Leidos (LDOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.35-$6.65 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.42 on Monday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

