Lethean (LTHN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $180.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $180.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.73 or 0.06545026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.75 or 0.01384609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00359930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00129103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.59 or 0.00604843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.61 or 0.00369250 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00287725 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.