Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.29. 3,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,683. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $208.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.
About Level One Bancorp
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.