Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.29. 3,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,683. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $208.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

