Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,794,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,976,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,535,216 shares of company stock valued at $190,379,494. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 75,619 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 211,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,854. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.