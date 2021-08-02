Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LBRT. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

LBRT opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.13.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,794,752 shares in the company, valued at $49,976,883.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $340,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,759,652 shares in the company, valued at $50,943,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,535,216 shares of company stock valued at $190,379,494. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

