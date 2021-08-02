Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

LBRT stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.10.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,535,216 shares of company stock worth $190,379,494. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,557,000 after buying an additional 322,208 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

