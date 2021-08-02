Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 100,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,323,854 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $10.19.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,425.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,535,216 shares of company stock worth $190,379,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

