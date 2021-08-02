Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 166,300 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,233. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $92.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $31,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,527,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,970 in the last three months. 51.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.