Lightspeed POS (LSPD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

7/28/2021 – Lightspeed POS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lightspeed POS Inc. powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms. It operates principally in Canada, USA, Europe and Australia. Lightspeed POS Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

7/28/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Lightspeed POS was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $85.53 on Monday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.37.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

