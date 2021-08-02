Lightspeed POS (LSPD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ: LSPD):
- 7/28/2021 – Lightspeed POS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lightspeed POS Inc. powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms. It operates principally in Canada, USA, Europe and Australia. Lightspeed POS Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “
- 7/28/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Lightspeed POS was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $85.53 on Monday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.37.
Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
