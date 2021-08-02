LikeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.47 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $16.47 million and $23,956.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00060893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00813020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00095633 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,048,106,446 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,645,734 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

