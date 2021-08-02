Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.94 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $186.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

