Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC opened at $61.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

