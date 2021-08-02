Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.93.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.
In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LNC opened at $61.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
