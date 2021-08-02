Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $955,850.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

