Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €290.00 by UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €265.07 ($311.85).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €258.15 ($303.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. Linde has a one year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a one year high of €254.00 ($298.82). The business has a fifty day moving average of €244.90. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.