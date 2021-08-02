Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $345.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.33.

LIN opened at $307.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $308.80. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

