Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $345.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.33.
LIN opened at $307.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $308.80. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
