Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $356.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.87.
LIN traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $308.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
