Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $356.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.87.

LIN traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $308.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

