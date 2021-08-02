Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE LIN opened at $307.39 on Monday. Linde has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $308.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

