LINKA Market Capitalization Tops $1.90 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $20,153.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.68 or 0.00816302 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00091358 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.