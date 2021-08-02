Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $7.06 on Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Liquity has a market capitalization of $56.19 million and $1.17 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.06 or 0.00018039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00101661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00139664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.20 or 0.99833319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.24 or 0.00848870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,958,922 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

