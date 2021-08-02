Liquity USD Price Up 5% Over Last Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $726.17 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002569 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00059807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00821830 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00090991 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

