Lisk (LSK) Price Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00008622 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $435.96 million and $168.49 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040389 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00020349 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002654 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002256 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,662,388 coins and its circulating supply is 128,744,060 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.