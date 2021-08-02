Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $8.12 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $2,214.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000202 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,190.67 or 0.99714121 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 734,230,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

