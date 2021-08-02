Litecoin Plus Market Cap Achieves $143,323.93 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $143,323.93 and approximately $59.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,263.95 or 0.99514412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00031783 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00071576 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

