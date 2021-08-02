Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.21. 24,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,341,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 111.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

