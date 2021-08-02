Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 282,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Littelfuse stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.99. 57,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,837. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,266,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,555. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $75,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 718.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.
