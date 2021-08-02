Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 282,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Littelfuse stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.99. 57,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,837. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,266,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,555. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $75,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 718.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

