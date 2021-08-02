LivaNova PLC Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for LivaNova in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

LIVN stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.43. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

