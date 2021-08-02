LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,371 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of LiveRamp worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $40.01 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

