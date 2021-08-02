Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Update

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of LIZI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.78. 92,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,172. The company has a market capitalization of $221.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 67.36% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lizhi by 469.7% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 701,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 578,714 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lizhi by 2,467.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 61,105 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

