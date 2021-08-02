LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

LKQ stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 147,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after acquiring an additional 344,505 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $3,457,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in LKQ by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.