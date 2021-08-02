LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of LKQ worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in LKQ by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 64,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 64.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,117,000 after purchasing an additional 417,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.75 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

