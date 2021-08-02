LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT Raised to $63.00 at Truist Securities

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 51,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,758 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,890,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.