Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

LLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 51.33 ($0.67).

LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 46.13 ($0.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,071,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,855,766. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.18. The stock has a market cap of £32.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 181,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

