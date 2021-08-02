Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.
Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.53. 8,219,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
