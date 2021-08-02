Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.53. 8,219,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 228,544 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

