Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.53. 148,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.