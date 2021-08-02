LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Tops $882,198.28

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $882,198.28 and $2,754.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,450,273 coins and its circulating supply is 51,237,496 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

