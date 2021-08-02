Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $370.68. 18,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.