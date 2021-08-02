Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.06 or 0.06683796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.76 or 0.01396208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.00359835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00131874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.09 or 0.00590806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00372700 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00293868 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.