Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.29

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Lonking alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.