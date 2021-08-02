Loom Network Trading Up 35.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $80.63 million and $26.82 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.84 or 0.00808350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00091449 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

