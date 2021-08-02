Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Up 5.6%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 155,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,513,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

