L’Oréal’s (LRLCY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of LRLCY stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 46,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $255.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.