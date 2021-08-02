Lossless (LSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Lossless has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $1.94 million and $865,053.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00100252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00139081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.49 or 1.00077125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.03 or 0.00851962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.