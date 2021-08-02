Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.11. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $3.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

NYSE LOW opened at $192.69 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $146.61 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,536,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,649,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

