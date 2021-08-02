Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $192.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $146.61 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

