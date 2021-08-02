LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 590,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.67. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

