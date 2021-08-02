Lua Token Tops One Day Volume of $20,100.00 (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00823004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091047 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.