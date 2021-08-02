LuaSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $213,305.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $213,305.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,228,821 coins and its circulating supply is 101,227,141 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

